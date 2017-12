/ Tactical awareness was the difference between both teams according to Waterhouse's coach Donavon Duckie as they edged Harbour View 1-0, thanks to a 90th minute winner from Kemar Beckford in the lone action in the Red Stripe Premier League on Friday. The contest appeared headed for a stalemate at the Drewsland Stadium before Beckford popped up to snatch all 3 points for Waterhouse as they've now moved two places to 6th in the standings on 23 points.Meanwhile, Harbour view coach Ricardo 'Bibi' Gardner admitted to being disappointed especially because his team lost the match in the dying moments. The result means Harbour View remain just above the drop zone in 10th on 18 points. It was the final match of the year as the league is set to resume on Thursday, January 4.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi