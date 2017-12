/ West Indies and Jamaica captain Stafanie Taylor starred with the ball for her team the Sydney Thunder in the Australian Big Bash League as they recorded a seven wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday. Taylor bagged 4-15 from four overs in restricting the Hurricanes to 112-8 from their 20 overs. Fellow West Indian Hayley Matthews who was also dismissed by Taylor, top-scored for the Hurricanes with 39. Taylor then ended the match in style by hitting the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 10 as the Thunder got to their target 116 for 3 with 22 balls to spare.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi