/ The favourites prevailed in the three trophy races as the curtain came down on the 2017 racing calendar at Caymanas Park on Saturday. The Gladiator Trophy for 3 year old and up, Open Allowance contest over 7 furlongs was the main trophy event on the 10 race card.Phillip Feanny's 4 year old grey filly Marvellous Marvawith Oneil Mullings aboard was made the 4-5 favourite in the small field of five. She produced a late kick to overhaul early long time leader Orpheus in deep stretch.Elsewhere, on the programme, W ithout Exception a full brother of Triple Crown winner Sh e's A Maneater with former champion jockey Dane Nelson riding for champion trainer Wayne DaCosta, came home on top at odds of 1-4 in the S weet Ruckus Trophy, a Graded Stakes for native bred and imported 2 year olds going 7 furlongs.Meanwhile, the Stewards' Cup for maiden weight native bred 2 year old colts and geldings over 5 furlongs round, saw the even money favourite Jamal James winning quite comfortably under inform apprentice Anthony Thomas for trainer Fitzroy Glispie. Apprentice Thomas and trainer Glispie combined for a double while there were also two wins each for Dane Nelson and apprentice Javaniel Patterson. The 2018 calendar gets underway on Monday's New Year's day with the 10 race card having three trophy races.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi