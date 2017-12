/ The death of prominent Jamaicans, including journalist Ian Boyne, the world's oldest woman, Violet Moss Brown, designer Dexter Pottinger, businessman Lowell Hawthorne, and infamous gangsters 'Duppy Film' and 'King Evil' all figured prominently in list of stories most viewed by The Gleaner 's online readers last year.But it was news that students of St Catherine High School had been suspended following their participation in a raunchy social media challenge, which encouraged participants to verbalise the extent that they would go for sexual pleasure, and the ranking of Jamaica's 31 top-performing schools that topped the list of The Gleaner 's most viewed stories for 2017.1.Suspended For Sex Video - St Catherine High Students Sent Home Over Raunchy Social Media Challenge2. Latest High School Ranking … Jamaica's 31 Top-Performing Institutions3. Journalist Ian Boyne Hospitalised/dead4. World's Oldest Person Dies - Moss Brown Passes Away At MoBay Medical Facility5. Duppy Film Killed By Police In Port Morant6. Seven Children Left Without A Mother - 'Just Know Mi Love Unuh,' Dying Words Of Slain St Thomas Woman To Daughter7. Dignified In The Face Of Death - Brave Cops Pull Out All The Stops But Fail To Save Woman's Life8. Moravian Sex Scandal Deepens … Email Trail Reveals Church Knew Of Sex Allegations Against Pastor9. Famous Pentab Pastor John-Mark Ordered To Resign10. Lisa Hanna And Richard Lake To Wed This Weekend11. MoBay Gangster 'King Evil' Killed In Drive-By Shooting12. Designer Dexter Pottinger Found Murdered At St Andrew Home13. US Agents Seize 117 Guns, Ammo Destined For Jamaica14. Clarke's Street Resident Killed While Mourning Shineka Gray15. Mother A Victim, Too - Crawford Says Machete-Wielding Child Beater Should Be Resocialised, Not Criminalised16. UPDATE: 'There Was Blood Everywhere' … Police Say Slain Dexter Pottinger Found Face Down17. Friends, Colleagues Shocked At Passing Of Golden Krust's Lowell Hawthorne, Suspected Suicide- Print readers are invited to send their top five stories of the year to [email protected] . You can select from the online list or feel free to add any story you think should have made it.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi