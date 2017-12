/ Orville Powell, the president of Red Stripe Premier League strugglers Montego Bay United, said he is very confident that they will win this season's competition despite his team's poor early season form.Montego Bay, who are last year's beaten finalists and one of the most consistent teams in the league for the past five years, are currently eighth in the league with 20 points. They have won five and drawn five while suffering eight defeats this season.However, despite their poor form, the outspoken Powell said he is very upbeat that they will come out on top at the end of the season."We are going to win the Red Stripe Premier League competition this year. Just watch, and you will see," said Powell."We are in a bad spot, and this is an unfamiliar position for us, and we are just going to make some changes, and you will see the results," Powell said. "Just give us until the end of January, and you will see where we are."CHANGES COMINGPowell added that they would be making a number of changes in the coming days, which he believes will help the team to gain a lot more success in the New Year."We are just going to do some personnel changes and just put ourselves where we want to be," said Powell."Arnett (Gardens) came sixth (on points) last year and won the competition, and so all is not lost yet," he said."All season, you have not seen the best of Montego Bay United, and we are going to put all the efforts in place now, and so, come January, maybe not the first or second game, but after that, you will see the true Montego United team," Powell added. He noted that they had not ruled ruling out a coaching change."We are looking at all aspects because we have to do what we have to do to ensure that we get the success that is required of us this season," Powell stated.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi