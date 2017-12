© Naman Wakil

For 34 children at The Nest Children's Home, the holidays officially began with a Christmas treat hosted by the Ignite IGL Foundation last week Friday, where the youngsters engaged in an immersive experience at the home on Mannings Hill Road.The Nest Children's Home, which is run by the Salvation Army, caters to13 boys ranging from ages nine to 16, and 21 girls ranging from ages six to 20. The home was transformed into an entertainment hub with music, dancing, airbrush painting, gifts, and a traditional Christmas meal as the vivacious children delighted in the special occasion.The staff, too, received additional items for the home: a donation of pantry items from the IGL team."Christmas is a time of sharing, and we are delighted to spread the joy of the season with The Nest. It is our fourth year hosting this treat, and it gets better every year. The response from the children is fantastic, and it makes us happy to see them happy," shared Wayne Kirkpatrick, general manager, IGL Limited.MAKING IT SPECIAL FOR THE LITTLE ONESAnnakaye Tucker, trade marketing manager, IGL Limited, expressed similar sentiments, noting that the gesture was a show of care and support for the children and the home, respectively."Children across the world always anticipate and look forward to all the ways to see and experience the wonderful festive season, these little ones are no different and we saw where we could make it a bit more special for them to enjoy this exciting time," she said.Volunteers from the Ignite IGL Foundation as well as IGL scholarship awardees from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona joined in making the day a memorable one, singing Christmas carols, playing games, handing out gifts, and sharing the season's greeting.Major Jean Hubert Murat, administrator at The Nest expressed gratitude to the Ignite IGL Foundation Team for their support."Thank you IGL for your continual support towards the Nest Children's Home in more ways than one," he said."This year's Christmas treat made such a big difference in the lives of our children just to know that they are loved not just by the caregivers but by the society in general."Major Murat said corporate Jamaica has been supportive of the initiatives of the home, and as the festive season approaches, he shared a few words to encourage Jamaicans to spread Christmas cheer."It is a time of giving and sharing one's blessings, I encourage all Jamaicans to give the gift of love this Christmas and remember to share with the less fortunate."

