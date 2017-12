/ Come January, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will launch a new app allowing mobile users to take photographs of leaking pipe lines which will be transmitted to the authority's database for repairs.The app, which is now being developed, is one of the new measures Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte has come up with to identify leaks in communities which WASA may not be aware of.Le Hunte appealed to mobile users to partner with WASA since they could not find all the leaks on their own."Next month we will be launching the app, which when downloaded will allow a cellphone user to take a photograph of a leak which would go directly to WASA who in turn would identify its precise location and send a team to make an assessment."If the leak can be repaired right away, it will be done. However, if it requires removing and replacing, this would take longer.The user, Le Hunte said, will be provided with a registration number by WASA after he/she submits his photo."The user can call back WASA using the registration number to get a progress report on the leak. This is all part of getting it right. We need the public's help with this initiative. We cannot do it alone."WASA has identified 2,400 leaks in T&T. "I want to bring the 2,400 leaks down to 900 by the end of 2018," Le Hunte said.Over 50 per cent of WASA's water is lost through leakages and illegal connections."WASA has implemented a team which has been roaming the country looking at areas where people are stealing water. Some people are connected as residential customers but are managing a business. We are putting a stop to that," the minister said.Le Hunte said a leak management team comprising WASA workers will work around the clock to bring the leaks under control.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi