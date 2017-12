/ Four teenagers were arrested for the robbery of a maxi taxi and the assault of a 73-year-old female passenger in Port-of-Spain yesterday.The four, aged between 17 and 19, from Sea Lots, were said to be among five people who robbed the red band maxi taxi around 8.45 am.Apart from the 73-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and the driver were also among the victims who were assaulted.The assailants escaped on foot and police officers responded.One of the assailants was arrested near the popular Kentucky Fried Chicken Independence Square in Port-of-Spain, two others were held further along the Brian Lara Promenade and another was captured on Nelson Street. The ordeal ended by 9.45 am.The fifth remained at large up to late yesterday.The situation also sparked rumours of a shoot-out in Port-of-Spain.The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) yesterday had to issue a release dispelling those rumours."The ODPM is aware of a FALSE audio message being shared amongst networks indicating the Port of Spain area is unsafe. Please be advised the Fusion Centre of the Strategic Security Agency has confirmed this is FALSE. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were involved in apprehending three (3) men, but NO gunfire was exchanged. Please share this message to limit unnecessary panic being caused at this time," the ODPM's release stated.After the ODPM release was issued, the fourth assailant was held.The four teens are being held at the Besson Street Police station with charges to be laid soon.Cops arrest 4 for supermarket heistIn another situation, four suspects were also held in relation to a robbery of a supermarket in the California district yesterday.According to reports, four men armed with a firearm entered a supermarket and robbed the owners of $250,000 cash.Sgt Ken Ali, Cpl Dave Baboolal and Pc Mark of the Couva CID responded and conducted a search of the California area where the four suspects were held.The money was recovered along with a Glock 17 and 13 rounds of ammunition.Investigations are continuing.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi