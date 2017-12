/ It was perhaps the most significant occurrence in Concacaf in 2017, definitely one of the shocking events in world football and the Road to Russia qualifying campaign and certainly a historical highlight in local footballing history.By now you should know what I am referring to-T&T's 2-1 victory over the United States at our the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on October 10th.This was one of the positive moments in T&T football in 2017.In this week's column, we look back at the stories that stood out, the good and the not so good.Memorable goalsAlvin Jones' screamer send the Americans packing surely had to make the pick.Kevin Molino's goal against Panama to give T&T's it's only win in Port-of-Spain during the final round of qualification gave us reason to celebrate reminiscent of the 2005/2006 days; T&T's ability to go toe to toe with Costa Rica in San Jose in June's World Cup qualifier left us with hope that T&T could propel its way into the top three at that stage of the campaign; Shahdon Winchester's go ahead goal which for a few moments left T&T on top of Mexico and on the verge of a historical away victory over "El Tri."Lawrence takes chargeOn the technical side, the unveiling of Dennis Lawrence as head coach of the National Senior Team brought sense of new light into the national team programme as the former Everton man brought a new direction into the way things were done in preparing the "Soca Warriors" in the midst of a qualifying campaign with "Tallest" introducing the use of the GPS/Heart Rate monitor system into the programme for the first time, plus the presence of Arsenal legends Sol Campbell as part of the T&T set-up alongside T&T prolific goal getter Stern John and W Connection winning coach Stuart Charles Fevrier.Lawrence replaced Belgium's Tom Saintfiet, who quit as headcoach with in two months on the job after he replaced Stephen Hart.Infantino visits T&TThe visit of FIFA President Gianni Infantino in April signaled the start of a significant step in national teams football development as alongside TTFA President David John-Williams, the sod turning for the establishment of the National Training Centre took place in Couva. The construction of training pitches has since taken off to be followed by a player accommodation hotel. In December, the unveiling of a state of the art digital scoreboard with high definition video display at the Ato Boldon Stadium.'Shabazz returns to national dutyT&T also saw the return of coach Jamaal Shabazz at the helm of women's football in July following the departure of Italian Carolina Morace.Shabazz's immediate business was preparing the Under 17 Girls' team which tasted success at the Caribbean preliminary level but faltered at the final round.The Women's senior team meantime remained active throughout the year with weekly training sessions involving home-based players on monthly retainer contracts as they gear towards qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France with the qualifiers commencing in 2018.The focus in the latter part of the year shifted to the Under 20 Women's team in its attempt to qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with this country hosting the Concacaf finals from January 2018 in Couva.From a coach education standpoint, the FA staged several technical and administrative courses with over three hundred coaches participating in the B and C license courses in 2017.The TTFA was able to get its Elite Youth Leagues for Boys and Girls off the ground with hundreds of youngsters afforded to change to play the game at the Home of Football.W Connection, North East Stars impressedAt club level, the news was not exactly great for Central FC and Jabloteh as they both failed to progress to the Concacaf Champions League with Central losing its hold on the Caribbean title and both teams being eliminated in the Concacaf Cup.But the competing clubs in the Pro League deserved every bit of credit for standing firm during a hugely challenging season affected by serious financial issues. W Connection, the reigning First Citizens Cup winners, added the coverted FA Trophy title worth $100,000 to their cabinet after beating rivals Police in the title match; North East Stars were outstanding in the Pro League and were honoured with the title.The T&T Super League also completed its League One and League Two competitions with Guaya United and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United being celebrated as champions.The Secondary Schools Football League also grabbed a bit of the headlines for entertaining and competitive football but also issues of its off the field disciplinary matters.The League utilised the TTFA's coaching education programme by staging B and C License courses for its coaches during a season which saw Shiva Boys Hindu College triumph in the Coca Cola Intercol tournament and Presentation College, San Fernando lifting the League title.