The year 2017 promised much for the West Indies cricket team but ended on a disappointing note, after the players could not come to terms with the cold conditions in New Zealand.The year was marked with Test wins over Pakistan, England (in England) and lesser Zimbabwe (in Zimbabwe) but an overall record of winning three out of 10 matches at Test level showed that Windies are far from turning the proverbial corner. A young team gave regional fans cheer when it upstaged a powerful Pakistan team to win a Test match early in the season in Barbados. After this it went flat again and lost the series 2-0.Over in England and after losing the first Test, the team made a remarkable comeback to win the second, after former England opener Geoff Boycott called the players a bunch of schoolboys.The Windies failed to build on this win and went on in the third Test to lose the series 2-0. After this Test series, the team travelled to Zimbabwe and was expected to sweep the Africans. Again, another good start which the visitors won the first Test but a brave home team drew the second and the Windies went away with the series 1-0.In the final Test assignment to close 2017 against New Zealand, the team went under, losing the two Test matches handsomely leaving its fans bitter over the Christmas season.The Windies ended the year in 8th position on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.In one day international the Caribbean side failed to improve and had a bitter pill to swallow as it could not make automatic qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. By the end of September, the West Indies were out of the top eight and at the end of the year they had done nothing to indicate that they should have been, as they continued their losing trend.The year started off with Cricket West Indies (CWI) trying its best to give the team an opportunity to eclipse either Pakistan or Bangladesh to get into the top eight. England was invited to the Caribbean to play three matches but the home team lost all. Next up was a head-to-head clash with Pakistan.The Windies started well by winning the first match but ended up losing the series 2-1, taking Pakistan closer to qualification.Afghanistan came to the Caribbean and to make matters worst, the minnows defeated the Windies in the opening match in St. Lucia. The West Indies came back to win the second game while the last game was washed out which left the teams to share the series 1-1. Next up was India in the Caribbean and any wins off this top rated side would have given Windies good points. The host was defeated 3-1 in the series with one match drawn.After the home season, the Windies packed their bags and headed to England and after losing the Test series 2-1, then battled in five ODIs losing four with one ending in a washout. At the end of this series, it was clear that they were going to face the ignominy of having to go through a qualificationphase to enter the World Cup. Towards the back end of the year, the team's morale took another dent, as the team lost all three ODIs against New Zealand to finish 2017 ranked ninth and will be looking to improve their form in instant cricket, with the qualifiers just a few months away.T20 cricket remains the team's most prolific form and the world champions had some up and down performances during the year. West Indies got off to a bad start at home losing 3-1 to Pakistan in their first T20 series of the year. The team then rebounded to defeat Afghanistan 3-0 and also defeated India in their lone T20 contest at Sabina Park. In England the team played one match and also won that, making it six wins and three losses. West Indies are ranked third in the world going into the three-match series against New Zealand which started on Thursday night. The visitors lost the first match by 47 runs.WINDIES RECORD IN 2017TEST CRICKET Lost 2-1 to Pakistan Lost 2-1 to England Defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 Lost 2-0 to New Zealand ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS Lost 3-0 to England Lost 2-1 to Pakistan Drew 1-1 with Afghanistan Lost 3-1 to India Lost 4-0 to England Abandoned against Ireland Lost 3-0 to New Zealand T20 CRICKET Lost 3-1 to Pakistan Defeated Afghanistan 3-0 Defeated India 1-0 Defeated England 1-0.