/ After reading the Sunday Guardian December 24 story "Brothers get Christmas wish to be together" about nine-year-old Brandon Roopnarine and his six-year-old brother, Darrion, reuniting for a day, former health minister Dr Fuad Khan wants to start raising money for the siblings who were orphaned in a tragic crash.He has one caveat, however, that the brothers be allowed to grow up together and bond.Speaking to the Sunday Guardian on Thursday, Khan said "When I read how Brandon and Darrion wanted to spend Christmas with each other, it was kind of touching."I was hoping there was some way to start a fund for them, I am willing to start it."I've never done anything like this before but it is a worthy cause and I'm sure many people feel the same way, touched by the children's heartbreaking situation."They could at least live and go to school together until a certain age like 18, or if they go to university."He said the boys' parents were killed, they should not suffer the pain of separation as a result through no fault of theirs and the longer the children were separated, the danger of them drifting apart grew stronger.Khan suggested if one family can keep both boys and be given a monthly stipend to provide for the siblings such as books and school uniforms.He said a bank account can be opened so people can make donations in the boys' names, he will be the first to make a donation.Khan revealed the reason why the boys' situation affected him personally was that it mirrored his own childhood with his brother.He said his mother died when he was two, his father was studying abroad in Canada and due to monetary constraints, his family wanted to separate him and his older brother, Alberuni, placing them in different homes.Khan said thank God for some good relatives, he and his brother were raised by his aunts and grandmother. He knew if he had been separated from his sibling, it would have destroyed him.He said he was sure Alberuni would also donate to the boys' fund.Inglefield: Establish victims' support fundSharon Inglefield, President of Arrive Alive said the country needed to establish a victims support fund in the interest of third parties affected by serious collisions, since there were still a number of uninsured drivers on the public roads.Inglefield recommended that a victim support unit be incorporated into the country's legislation, as in other jurisdictions.She said every year the most vulnerable amongst the population such as young novicedrivers, passengers, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists were affected by the lack of resources to access funeral costs, counselling, legal aid and aid for rehabilitation.Inglefield said there had been several conversations over the years with specific regards to the courts awarding costs to victims.She said due to the fact that the drivers have no insurance, drivers' permits and/or taxi badges in some cases, the dependents were not compensated in any form or fashion.She said the unit was imperative for survivors and most importantly the children orphaned by the loss of one or both parents after a serious collision.Inglefield said many of the fatalities of road collisions or those seriously injured were also breadwinners therefore, the effect on the survivors, mainly the nation's children, could be both physiologically as well as financially devastating.She said organisations such as Attic (The Association of T&T Insurance Companies) as well as others had lobbied for a number of years for the six per cent tax on vehicular insurance premiums to go towards a fund, Victims of Uninsured Motorists", but Arrive Alive would prefer consideration for the establishment of a fund to go towards an all encompassing unit to be known as a Victim Support Unit.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi