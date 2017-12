© Francisco Velasquez

© Francisco Velasquez PDVSA

© Francisco Velasquez

© Francisco Velasquez PDVSA

The sweeping $1.5 trillion tax overhaul President Donald Trump signed into law last week will likely impact many areas of American life, including education.Experts are still analyzing what the GOP tax plan means for each state, but it could affect everything from how parents pay for private schools to the amount of money available for public education. Here?s a look at how the tax overhaul might impact Florida schools ? and some of the proposed changes that didn?t make it into the final bill.1. A new way to pay private school tuition For some families, the GOP tax plan will make it easier to pay private school tuition.

© Francisco Velasquez

© Francisco Velasquez PDVSA

Twitter: Criminalista Francisco Velasquez Petropiar||PDVSA//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi