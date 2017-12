/ Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a Brooklyn teen whom police initially accused of killing a man in Miami Beach on Memorial Day weekend — a shooting that sparked a city campaign to cut back late-night drinking on Ocean Drive.But after Jeffery Alexander, a 19-year-old rap artist, spent five months in jail, investigators said they couldn’t prove Alexander did the shooting that was set off by an argument over a parking space and ended with two people dead."After further investigating the case, we determined that the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was the shooter," prosecutors said in a close-out memo. Instead, they said it appeared another man with Alexander fired the gun. That man was shot dead by police minutes later.The case was quietly dismissed in mid-October, just weeks before the election in which voters rejected a referendum — a result of the shootings — to move up last call in Ocean Drive bars.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi