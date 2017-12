/ After a contentious year locally for home-sharing platform Airbnb, Miami -Dade County still came out on top as the most popular county for the platform in Florida About 667,200 travelers who visited Miami -Dade in 2017 stayed at Airbnb rentals, the platform said, constituting the highest figure in the state. The 10,000 Miami -Dade hosts, who rent either a room in their home or their entire property on the Airbnb site, earned a combined $134.6 million this year.And while it may not be surprising that Miami -Dade, the state’s most populous county with nearly 2.7 million residents and one of the largest tourism hubs in Florida , was the state’s biggest Airbnb magnet, it is notable in a year like 2017. This past year, two prominent mayors, Miami Beach’s Philip Levine and Miami ’s Tomás Regalado — both now out of office — waged battles with Airbnb, trying to stifle its growth with large fines or by attempting to impose new regulations.The mayors argued that Airbnb and similar platforms harm neighborhoods by attracting strangers who could affect the quality of life in local communities.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi