/ A number of traffic changes and road closures are taking place to facilitate the popular New Year's Eve event, Fireworks on the Waterfront to take place tomorrow. Some of these changes were expected to start as early as last night.The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) which stages this event said in a release that it has partnered with stakeholders such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation and the National Works Agency to implement the necessary traffic changes and road closures "to facilitate the seamless execution of the event". Normalcy will be restored on Monday, January 1, 2018 at 6:00 a.m.The changes are as follows:- Friday, December 29 from 10:00 p.m., - the intersection of Duke Street and south of Nethersole Place will be blocked as well as the intersection of Church Street and Ocean Boulevard.- Saturday, December 30 commencing at 6:00 p.m., - the intersection of Princess Street and Ocean Boulevard through to the intersection of Orange Street and Ocean Boulevard will be blocked to vehicular traffic to facilitate the erection of tents.- Sunday, December 31 from 6:00 a.m., - access will be restricted on Ocean Boulevard/West Street at the intersections with Port Royal Street, Ocean Boulevard going westward before the intersection with Princess Street, Princess Street at the intersection of Port Royal Street and Ocean Boulevard, Orange Street below entrance to the Multi-storey Car Park and King Street below the entrance to KFC and entrance to South Street.- For the thousands of fans who will be coming to enjoy the Fireworks Family experience starting with the 'kiddies' village at 3:00 p.m., vehicles will have to abide by temporary rerouting measures. Traffic entering Pechon Street to Ocean Boulevard on to Harbour Street will be redirected as well as traffic entering Ocean Boulevard from Pechon Street on to West Street.- A two way pattern of flow for traffic will be created on Church Street before the entrance to the Seabed Ground Floor Car Park as well as on West and Princess streets below or south of Port Royal Street, Orange Street from Port Royal Street intersection to Multi-storey Car Park and from the intersection of Port Royal Street and Hanover Street, heading in a southern direction.Fireworks on the Waterfront was first staged by the UDC in 1999 to usher in the new millennium and was intended to be a one-off event. However, the event has continued to ignite the interest of patrons making downtown Kingston the place to be annually on New Year's Eve.