The National Water Commission (NWC) has received 50 new motor vehicles to boost its operational mobility and replace some units in its aging 450-unit motor vehicle fleet.The new fleet of vehicles include 50 full panel vans and five half panel vans for use islandwide.The NWC says some are already earmarked for the NWC's ongoing Kingston and St Andrew Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Reduction Programme.NWC President Mark Barnett says the purchase of the new vehicles is seen as one step by the NWC in reducing motor vehicle maintenance expenses and operational costs while increasing mobility and responsiveness to customer service issues.The NWC says the new vehicles are now being appropriately outfitted before being deployed islandwide.