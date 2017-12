/ The police are warning the public against using pyrotechnics such as firecrackers and fireworks.The police say these items are not only frightening but many members of the public find it difficult to differentiate between these explosions and that of firearms.They note that in the past a number of houses have also reportedly caught fire as a result of illegal pyrotechnics.The police say the use of pyrotechnics requires a licence and anyone found trading in such goods without the required licence shall be subject to prosecution and seizure of their goods.Additionally, the police say activating, discharging or throwing of firecrackers or other illegal fireworks in any public place is prohibited by law and persons found committing any such offence are liable for prosecution.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi