/ Wednesday's Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain, to facilitate the installation of Port of Spain's new Archbishop, The Most Reverend Charles Jason Gordon was delayed as a result of a power outage.And though being anxious about the situation, devout Catholics such as Deacon Lennox Toussaint, Bernie Maharaj and Susan Dowdy from Living Waters Community, chose to exercise a measure iof faith as Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) engineer Imran Mohammed worked to resolve the issue.Dowdy said: "God is good. Camsel has light. It is just here. Let there be light. We are praying."Up came, Mohammed, and, he enquired whether Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte was present. He said: "They had no electricity, and, we are working on the problem."As the mass unfurled like a beautiful banner, Mohammed said: "There was a short in the line. A bird caused the short in the line. It went around 4:45 pm and came back at 5:10 pm. We sought supply from an alternative feed. They asked me to stay on. I felt good to get it back up."When the electricity issue was resolved, the congregation comprising President Anthony Carmona, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Senate President Christine Kangaloo gave God thanks for restoring power. Anglican Bishop Reverend Claude Berkley, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez and former Minister of Health John Rahael were also present.Cathedral administrator Monsignor Christian Pereira then requested the massive doors be closed for about 30 minutes. Gordon knocked on the door with a gavel, and, symbolically asked to take possesion of the Cathedral. Gordon's request was granted. The magnificent procession of priests followed. Some priests clasped their hands.Spotted in vestal garments, and staff in hand was outgoing Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Harris, Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Kelvin Felix from Castries, St Lucia, Judicial Vicar Fr Ronald Mendes, Abbot John Pereira, newly appointed Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju, Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine and Grenada Bishop Fr Clyde Harvey.The "man of the moment" Gordon delivered the homily and called upon Catholics to accept discipleship. Gordon thanked heroic people who were working selflessly and humbly in the communities and effecting positive change in the lives of children, young people and adults. He thanked Harris, organisers of the sacred event, fellow deacons, archbishops and his relatives.Jeremy McNeil, one of Gordon's relative, and Living Waters Community co-director Rosemary Scott delivered readings. Coupled with celestial music, the classic strains of the late calypsonian King Austin's Progress and Sparrow's Education rang out. Gordon headed to the white tents to deliver Communion. Recipients siezed the opportunity to whisper congratulations to him.President of the Antilles Bishops Conference, Gabriel Malziar from Roseau, Dominica, welcomed Gordon and said he could not offer him a rose star. Malziar said: "I cannot tell you it will be easy. The picture of the responsibility of salvation is a demanding one. You have to assure him there are lots of people there for him. He will do well. He has been chosen on the Feast of St John The Evangelist. John was a special apostle of Jesus. I want to wish you well, and, ask you to embrace him. He needs the assurance because there is no Bishop without people."Malziar encouraged people to 'rest on the breast' of Jesus, because resting on the breast of Jesus is wonderful. There you will find peace and support.Outside the Cathedral, Scout Master Garvin Chin Lee kept watch over the disciplined 11th Trinidad Fatima Sea Scouts. They formed an honour queue, and, later on, they distributed refreshments. The congregation got crystal tokens. The procession went in peace to the strains of "Go Tell It On THe Mountain". But Gordon could not escape the onslaught of hugs, kisses and congratualations in the courtyard.Beetham resident Jassodra Seecharan and her granddaughter Tashana, eight, watched the proceedings. She said: "It don't know Bishop Gordon. But I have been following him. He is wonderful. I wish Gordon God's choicest blessings."