National cricketers Darren Bravo and Kevon Cooper have assembled some of the best footballing talent in the country to play what is being called the Santa Cruz El Classico tonight at 7pm.A Lil Bravo XI vs Super Cooper XI will battle in front what is expected to be a huge crowd at the Brian Lara Recreation ground Upper Santa Cruz. National footballers past and present will be on show as the fans will get a chance to see the likes of Kevin Molino, Kenwyne Jones, Joevin Jones, Arnold Dwarika, Stern John, Sheldon Beteau, cricketers Lendl Simmons and Keiron Pollard.There will be lots of giveaways for those attending the event and all proceeds will go to charity.