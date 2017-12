/ The past year will go down without doubt as the finest in the T&T Volleyball Federation's history in terms of on the field achievements, and central to those praises are the senior national women's volleyball team.A dominant force in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association since 2006, the "Calypso Spikers"-as the team is called-took their game up another level under the guidance of Cuban-born coach Francisco "Panchee" Cruz by ending off the season by securing a spot at next year's prestigious FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan.But before achieving that feat under the captaincy of Turkey-based spiker Krystle Esdelle, the national women's team which comprised a core of players who have been playing together for almost 10 years enjoyed a somewhat up and down season, regionally and internationallyThe season kicked off on a low key note for Cruz and his players as they struggled to find a venue for training on a regular basis until the intervention of the Sports Minister Darryl Smith and the Sports Company of T&T (Sportt) provided the state of the art National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, for use.However, the availability of the venue seemed to come too late as the T&T women's team led currently by Sweden-based Renele Forde found the going tough at the 16th Movistar Women's Pan American Cup in Peru and ended in ninth spot, with only wins against Chile and Venezuela to go with defeats at the hands of Dominican Republic, Canada, Peru and Cuba.The showing in Peru was taken in stride by coach Cruz as he targeted making a big impact on debut at the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix Group Three Pool A series which was contested at the Olympic Gymnasium in Mexico in July.It turned out to be a baptism of fire as a nervous T&T squad, which looked out of place at such high level, was beaten in all three matches by Mexico, Hungary and Australia.A positive sign for T&T was that it was able to keep most of the sets close for most of the matches before fading away at the end.Up next was a chance at redemption at home, a week later when the T&TVF hosted for the first time a 2017 FIVB Women's World Grand Prix Group Three Week Two Pool D-3 series at Couva, the team's training base.Backed by their home crowd, T&T began the competition on a high note with a stunning win over the volleyroos of Australia, but then dropped in its level of play drastically in defeats to France and Cameroon.The local women then headed for Jamaica where, led by newly installed Greece-based captain Krystle Esdelle, T&T lifted a record sixth straight and seventh overall title at the 16th Senior CAZOVA Women's Championship, which also served as the 2018 FIVB Women's World Championship Second Round Qualifier.With its win, the Calypso Spikers added to its six previous triumphs in include 1996, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017 to move one ahead of long-time rival Barbados (1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004) for the most tournament wins among the women.The title win in Jamaica served as the right boost for the local women as they then returned to local soil and with wins over Dominica and Costa Rica ahead of a showdown with eventual pool winners Mexico, secured at next year's World Championship in Japan as runner-up in the NORCECA Continental Women's Pool C Qualifiers in Couva.It was a bittersweet moment for the T&T women, the first ever team from the English-speaking Caribbean to achieve the milestone and in the process erased the heartache of their last round failure.Four years ago when they came within a win of securing a spot at the World Championship in Italy, but first fell to host Cuba in a group-decider after wins over Curacao and Haiti and then a few months later, this time on home soil to Mexico after wins against Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama.As reward for their qualification the T&T women were then grouped with defending champions and world second ranked USA as well as fifth ranked Russia among their five matches in their 2018 Japan FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship First Round Pool C group of the 24-team tournament.The FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship Japan 2018 will take place from September 29 to October 20 next year across six cities.T&T, which has a world rank of 34th will also face tenth ranked South Korea, Thailand (#16), and Azerbaijan (#24) at the Kobe Green Arena.In addition to the participating in Japan, the national women's team will also look forward to competing at FIVB Women's Nations League, a replacement for the FIVB Grand Prix competition.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi