PORT OF SPAIN West Indies batsman Darren Bravo has revealed that he will not be available for the Regional Super50 but has set his sights on resuming his Test career in 2018. Speaking with Andre Baptiste on ISports on I95.5FM on Thursday, Bravo revealed his desire to continue his Test career in the New Year and is also hoping to play with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the last two matches of the Regional Four-Day tournament towards the end of January. The stylish left-handed batsman has not represented the West Indies or his native Trinidad and Tobago in over a year after being sent home from the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe in November 2016 following a Twitter post about Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron. To get the full story, subscribe or login.

