/ Thank You, Father ,that we have made it to the end of 2017, well almost. We still have some Old Year left, but many people I've spoken to over the past days have expressed their relief that this year is ending. Many are hoping that 2018 will be a much kinder year to us. I myself am thankful to be alive and see 2017 pass into 2018. A blessed Old Year's Day to all of you, our much cherished readers. Allow me to wish you, in advance, a Happy New Year. My prayer is that we as a nation do experience better times than we had over the past months.