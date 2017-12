/ Two nominees for the RJR Gleaner Sports Foundation National Sportsman and Sportswoman Awards have ended the year ranked at number one in their respective events, according to the respected US publication Track and Field News. Reigning Olympic champion and national record holder Omar McLeod, who become the first Jamaican man to win the world 110 metre hurdles title in London this summer, topped the sprint hurdles standings. McLeod, who set the national record and world-leading time of 12.90 seconds in Kingston in June, is responsible for six of the year's top 8 fastest time in the event this year. His 12.90 seconds clocking also sees him joining American Dominique Arnald as the fifth fastest man in history over the event. Surprisingly, double sprint Olympic champion Elaine Thompson who was beaten into fifth at the World Championships after a poor start, also end the 2017 as the number female over 100 metres according to Track and Field News. In addition, to holding the world-leading mark of 10.71 seconds, Thompson was the only female to dip below 10.80 seconds, doing so on two occasions, having also posted 10.78 seconds. Thompson also has the distinction of registering four of the top-10 fastest time in the world this year.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi