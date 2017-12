/ The West Indies now face a familiar must win situation in the three-match T-20 International Series against hosts New Zealand after going down by 47 runs in the first match in Nelson on Friday. New Zealand first posted a challenging 187-7 as Glenn Phillips top-scored with 55 while Colin Munro made 53.Jamaica's Jerome Taylor took 2-41 and captain Carlos Brathwaiote 2-38. In reply the two time T-20 world champions were dismissed for 140 in 19 overs. Andre Fletcher top-scored with 27 while Taylor and Ashley Nurse chipped in with 20 each. Chris Gayle made 12 and another Jamaican Chadwick Walton 7.Seth Rance took 3-30 and Tim Southee 3-36 as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. The next match takes place on Monday.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi