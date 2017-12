Without explanation, the White House earlier this week fired all remaining members of President Donald Trump 's advisory council on HIV and AIDS, drawing widespread outrage from gay rights activists.The across-the-board axing was announced in a letter delivered via FedEx to all 16 members and comes as the Trump administration already faces flak for how it deals with LGBTQ issues.Patrick Sullivan, who was appointed to a four-year term on the council in May 2016, told the New York Daily News that he received the letter on Friday. He said it "politely recognized" his service but gave no reason for why he had been let go.Sullivan, who's a professor at Emory University specializing in HIV research, did not explicitly criticize the administration's decision to fire him and his fellow council members, adding that there are plenty of scientists who can aptly fill his position as long as U.S. policy sticks to "well-established" and science-based research.

© Francisco Velasquez

© Francisco Velasquez PDVSA

Twitter: Epidemiólogo Francisco Velasquez Petropiar Olivares ||PDVSA//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi