/ Experienced coach Vassell Reynolds says that he will be working assiduously to improve the fortunes of Red Stripe Premier League outfit Reno in the New Year. Reynolds, who recently joined the technical staff of the Westmoreland-based outfit, said he is hoping that his experience and expertise will help to propel Reno to great things in the New Year."I am just a part of the technical team, but I don't have any specific role yet. I am just assisting at the moment," said Reynolds, who led Rusea's High to this year's daCosta Cup title. "In the next couple of days, I will sit with the management and see where my assistance is really needed."For now, I am seeing where the team is conceding too many goals, and so that is an area that I would like to make my impression on the team," Reynolds said.Reno, whose current record stands at five wins, seven draws and sixth defeats, are currently sixth in the standings on 22 points.They were beaten 2-0 by hosts Tivoli Gardens in their last game at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex on Thursday.LOOKING TO IMPROVE DEFENCE Reynolds added that he would be looking to improve the team's defensive unit when the transfer window opens in January as well as adding a lot more depth to the team."I think the club is always looking to freshen up somewhat just like any other clubs," Reynolds said. "There are a number of schoolboys that have just finished the season in the west, and that's an area that they would looking at, to see who we can bring in to improve the team come next New Year,""The team has been hanging on between fourth and sixth position for a number of weeks now, and so I think that my input will benefit the team in a positive way going forward," he said.Reynolds has also had coaching stints with Humble Lion, Sporting Central Academy, and Old Harbour Bay United at the senior level.