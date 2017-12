/ THE EDITOR, Sir:I hope that the recent passing of veteran journalist Ian Boyne will push our Jamaican men to start taking their health seriously. I know nothing of Mr Boyne's health history, nor am I suggesting that he did not do all he could to stay fit and healthy his whole life. He certainly looked quite healthy to me. What I would like, though, is if our Jamaican men used this event, in which a prominent, beloved figure died at an all-too-young age, to push them to see about their own health without delay. We are all prone to illness, so it is up to us to do whatever we can to sustain ourselves for as long as possible. Mr Boyne was a great man who sought to share knowledge with as many persons as possible. May we see in his death another opportunity to learn from him.Concerned JamaicanCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi