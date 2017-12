/ THE EDITOR, Sir:A German man who worked with my father for many years once told me that Jamaica is by far the most beautiful place on Earth. This was a man who had travelled to more than 70 countries. I dismissed him at the time. Back then, I was a young man full of bitterness, who thought that there was so much more to life than what I was experiencing in Jamaica. As it turned out, I would years later find myself in a job that caused me to travel a lot. I have now visited about as many countries as that German man did. As an old man, I can now report that Jamaica is, in fact, the most beautiful place on Earth.Well TravelledCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi