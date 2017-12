Sport Minister Darryl Smith yesterday admitted he is the man in a viral video which shows him kissing and embracing a ­woman. The video was leaked on social media on Thursday and, in a release yesterday, Smith accused a relative of leaking it. He stated that on December 22 his relative took the video footage from his home security ­system and leaked it via social ­media. Contacted yesterday, the relative said: “I am not willing to comment on Mr Smith’s statement.” Smith stated his marriage was dissolved by Order of the Family Court more than seven months ago, and it was uncanny that the video was leaked on the very day the financial aspect of his ­divorce was finalised.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

