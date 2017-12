MARACAS Bay Village and La Fillette residents were blocked for hours yesterday after heavy rains caused a massive landslide that crossed the path of the North Coast Road. Ministry of Works employees and residents said there were ten landslides along parts of the North Coast Road. Both areas lost electricity after landslides toppled electricity poles along parts of the North Coast Road. Hundreds of people were unable to get out of their homes while others were unable to get back to the villages.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

