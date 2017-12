© Roberto Pocaterra

THE Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has warned television and radio stations that it considers Nermal “Massive” Gosein's chutney song “Rowlee Mudda Count” to be “inappropriate and denigrating to women, with particular reference to mothers”. In a letter to TTPBA president, Daren Lee Sing, TATT yesterday urged broadcasters to note the conditions of concessions granted by the authority “in the interest of ethical and moral standards”. While Lee Sing declined immediate comment and said the TTPBA intends to respond to the TATT, Gosein issued a statement expressing the view that the move by the authority was a sign of a country on the road to “dictatorship”.To get the full story, subscribe or login.

