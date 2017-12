© Roberto Pocaterra

Last December, when the University of Miami won its first bowl game in 10 years, the jubilation was palpable ? the heartbeats of a surging Hurricanes program bringing joy to the community, drawing coveted recruits and giving UM its first top-20, final-season ranking since 2009.On Saturday, No. 10 Miami (10-2) can expect more program-enriching jewels should it pull off another post-season victory against No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl.Count top-10 final ranking, top-10 preseason ranking, community love, big-time confidence and coveted future recruits to join UM?s already heralded 2018 recruiting class, should Miami earn the upset.?We?ll be on fire,? said Hurricanes linebacker Shaq Quarterman during a news conference this week.?I believe in my guys to the fullest. I know that I wouldn?t have gotten on the bus and come down here to this nice hotel if I didn?t know we could win the game.?

