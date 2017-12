© Roberto Pocaterra

In 1990, tens of thousands of Haitians marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, causing a massive traffic jam as they demanded that the U.S. government lift a ban on blood donations by Haitians after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they were in a high-risk group for HIV infection.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously and unscientifically assigned Haitians to a group referred to as the ?Four Hs? ? homosexuals, Haitians, hemophiliacs and heroin addicts ? meaning they are at higher risk for the virus that causes AIDS.The policy stigmatized Haitians. The country?s image and tourism were damaged. Haitian children in the U.S. found themselves bullied and beaten at school as fights broke out.Many Haitians had believed that ugly period was history ? until last week.A story by the New York Times citing two unnamed sources said that President Donald Trump in a June tirade about immigration commented that 15,000 U.S.-bound Haitian immigrants ?all have AIDS.? White House press secretary Sarah Sanders vehemently denied that Trump had made the comment.

