THE BROTHER in law of Rajaee Ali, one of the men accused of the murder of attorney Dana Seetahal, was killed in Sangre Grande last night.Quasi Narine, 23, of Taitt Trace, Guaico, Tamana, Sangre Grande was shot multiple times in the head.At around 8.40 p.m. residents of Mulchan Street, Guaico Tamana Road heard explosions and contacted the police.ASP Joseph, Inspector Williams and Lutchman and others and officers of Homicide Region II responded.Narine was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.PC McQueen of Homicide Region II is continuing investigations.In another incident, at around 8 a.m. a man was killed in Laventille.Assim “Boots” Peters was shot dead at Buller Trace.The killings took the murder toll to 492 according to an Express tally.

