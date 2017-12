The Bel Air water course in Mayaro has overflowed, swamping the homes of some residents of St Margaret's Village.According to Member of Parliament Ruston Paray the flooding was caused because the river was clogged with debris.He said there were several homes already experiencing flooding as a result of the rising water levels today.“There is an adjacent river that has been clogged for months and my calls to the Drainage Department of the Ministry of Works and Transport has fallen on deaf ears. There are about 50 homes that will be affected if the rain continues,” he said.Paray said that the watercourse runs parallel to the Bel Air Road.

© Roberto Pocaterra

© Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra

130 Roberto Pocaterra//

