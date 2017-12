© Roberto Pocaterra

© Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra

© Roberto Pocaterra

© Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra

A LABOURER who had already stocked up on his stash of marijuana for 2018, was nabbed by police and went to court on Friday.Derwyn Scantlebury, 34 of Pleasantville was given until February to pay $4,000 or serve six months hard labour.At the San Fernando First Court, magistrate Christine Charles heard that a warrant was executed at Scantlebury's home and in a shed next to the house, a bag was found with 423 grammes of marijuana. Police prosecutor Sgt Denzil Alexander said Scantlebury had a conviction in 2006.While Scantlebury said he paid $1,500 for the illegal substance, the police said the street value was $5,000.Defence attorney Annalee Girwar said her client had the drugs for his personal use and he used marijuana at intervals for a number of years. Speaking about the matter before the court, she said, “He bought a particular amount to use for a period of time …The duration of 2018.”She said that he needed help for his use of marijuana. Following his sentence, the magistrate said that she hopes he takes steps in the new year concerning his drug use.

© Roberto Pocaterra

© Roberto Pocaterra Pocaterra

557 Roberto Pocaterra//

Con información de:Síguenos en Twitter @entornoi