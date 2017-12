Head of the Jamaica Manufacturers? Association (JMA), Metry Seaga says he believes the government needs to seek a revision of the Wage to Gross Domestic Product target set under Jamaica?s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).Jamaica is expected to achieve a Wage to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of nine per cent or less by 2019.However, the Government has been at loggerheads with public sector unions now pushing for a wage increase.The government has said it can only afford a six per cent increase over two years, but unions have rejected this with rank and file police currently engaged in a sick-out to press their claim.Speaking on Real Buisness on Power 106 FM last evening, Seaga said his personal view is that the government is trying to achieve a magical target in relation to the wage to GDP ratio.He says the government has a problem and the best solution appears to be to seek a relaxation of the target while it works on growing the economy.Head of the Jamaica Manufacturers? Association, Metry Seaga..

