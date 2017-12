The Jamaica Police Federation says it?s flabbergasted by comments that Prime Minister Andrew Holness only yesterday received its letters seeking his intervention in their wage impasse.Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Morgan yesterday stated that Holness received the letters yesterday, although one was sent from last week.In a release the police federation says it?s flabbergasted because its letter was sent by fax last Wednesday and another copy hand delivered last Thursday.It says the letter was signed for by an employee at the Office of the Prime Minister.General Secretary of the Police Federation, Sergeant Cecil McCalla, says the Police Federation is disappointed that the OPM is just responding to the request.However, he says the Police Federation is anxiously awaiting that meeting with the Prime Minister.The Government has offered rank and file cops a six per cent wage increase over two years, but this has been rejected by the police, some of whom have since gone on sick-out.In the meantime, the Police High Command is dismissing reports that as many as 6,000 cops have called in sick during the sick-out.It says the highest number of Police who reported sick is 2,730, on Wednesday, December 27.

