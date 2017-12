© Aeroquest LLC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years.The cause of the fire, on Prospect Avenue, near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo, is not yet clear.More than 160 firefighters helped bring the blaze under control.The fire started on the first floor and quickly spread.Residents who managed to escape huddled outside in bitterly cold conditions. The Red Cross handed out blankets to those on the street, as some residents fled the building without shoes or coats.New York City is experiencing a severe cold snap, and as temperatures dropped to around -10C (13F) the water from the firefighters' hoses could be seen turning to ice on the ground.Speaking at the scene, Mr. De Blasio said a nearby school had been set up to shelter those evacuated from the building."We're here at the scene of an unspeakable tragedy," he said.He said the fire service had managed to rescue at least 12 people from the building.Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, standing alongside the mayor, described the fire as a "tragedy…without question historic in its magnitude"."People died on various floors of the apartment [block], ranging in age from one to over 50," he told reporters.SOURCE: BBC

