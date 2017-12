The National Water Commission (NWC) has announced that consumers should see a slight reduction on their water bills in 2018.The reduction will be brought about by a change in the way the NWC will calculate customers’ bills, effective January one.The NWC said the change is part of a built-in annual re-calculation process that will see charges such as the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM) being rolled into normal water and sewerage charges.This change will see bills being reduced by 0.7% as of January 1 2018.

