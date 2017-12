Several Jamaicans are believed to be among the dead in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York.News is emerging that at least four Jamaicans – husband, wife and two daughters – are among those who perished.At least 12 people, including a one-year-old child, have been killed and four others critically injured in a fire at the apartment building.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years.The fire started on the first floor and quickly spread.

