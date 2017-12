© Aeroquest LLC

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is again being urged to engage the Police Federation in dialogue in order to end the mass protest by rank and file members of the police force.The Federation on Wednesday wrote a second letter to the Prime Minister again requesting his intervention in the dispute with the Ministry of Finance.There are now reports that the protest has become much more widespread, with more than seven thousand members calling in sick and others scheduled to join them in coming days.Several groups, including the powerful Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) have been urging Prime Minister Holness to engage the cops as the nation's security is at risk.Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) and the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association have also called for his intervention.Chamber of CommerceOn Thursday night, Lawrence Watson, President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, added his voice that call, telling RJR News in an interview that it was important for the Prime Minister to get involved in an effort to find a solution to the crisis, despite the financial constraints facing the government."The Chamber is very, very concerned about the sickout, because clearly it affects the safety and the welfare of our citizens," he said.The police and other professional groups employed by the government are demanding more than the six per cent wage increase over two years that is being offered, and this has given rise to the sickout by the law officers.Mr. Watson is pressing for the government to proceed with the promised "public sector transformation," in light of the fact that the country is constrained by its agreement with the International Monetary Fund to keep the government’s wage bill at or below nine per cent of GDP, "and we’re now running over that."Citing a World Bank study that links the country’s high crime rate to poor economic and social outcomes, Mr. Watson expressed alarm at the likelihood of murders in Jamaica this year being in excess of 16 hundred."I think it is very, very important for us to be able to get down the murder rate, and this will spin itself into helping our GDP growth and helping our country grow out of the situation we are in," he said.The JCC President wants the government to find a solution to the crime wave.Montego BayThe impasse between the government and the police is also of concern to the Mayor of Montego Bay.Mayor Homer Davis, Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, told RJR News that he was hoping for a quick resolution to the crisis as more cops are needed on the streets of Montego Bay which is experiencing a major spike in murders and shootings.Observing that "the visibility of the police is not as it normally is," Mayor Davis told RJR News that "there’s no doubt that the situation needs to be resolved."His concerns were heightened Thursday afternoon when two men were murdered on Howard Cooke Boulevard in the city.More than 330 people have been murdered in St James since January 1, the highest among the country’s 19 police divisions.ChurchesThe Jamaica Council of Churches has also joined the chorus calling for a swift resolution to the wage impasse.Citing the high crime rate, Reverend Gary Harriott, General Secretary of the Council of Churches, told RJR News that the continuation of the sickout by the police "is really not in the best interest of the country at this time."

