A video being circulated on social media showing an intimate moment between what appears to be a government official and a woman has sparked a public outcry over claims of invasion of privacy and inappropriate behaviour.Political analyst Prof John La Guerre said people in high offices should avoid having their private moments in public because this can run risks.People such as ministers of government "should always be looking over their shoulder so they have to be extremely careful."La Guerre said if a minister had a misdemeanor before, they should be more aware of the fragility of their position as people in their positions are exemplars of the State."So this puts an even heavier burden on them. The Prime Minister should remind his ministers that since they are public officers of the State they have to be careful to distinguish between their public and private lives."Asked if such behaviour can warrant a dismissal, La Guerre said no."I don't think it warrants a dismissal. There should be a discreet reminder to all members of Government that they are always under scrutiny and have to be ultra careful."La Guerre said there must be an unwritten code for public officers, Government ministers and representatives of the State.