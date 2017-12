/ On behalf of the residents and users of the stretch of road from the Samuel Cooper Road to the Rest House Trace, I thank the contractor, Latchmeesingh Contracting, for the upgrading. We endured quite a lot during the milling, levelling and the first phase of resurfacing, but it was worth the sacrifice.One concern though, is the accumulation of water at the curb wall in some areas. Now is a good time (since there is constant rainfall) for the engineers/supervisors to make the relevant observations and to effect remedial works when the final paving is done. I trust that my suggestion is taken in good faith. I thank you.SAHADEO RAGOONANAN.MORUGA ROAD, INDIAN WALK, PRINCES TOWNCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi