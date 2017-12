/ Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which 3 advanced, 2 declined and 6 traded firm.Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 85,299 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,636,648.56.Guardian Holdings was the volume leader with 34,900 shares changing hands for a value of $598,858.15, followed by JMMB Group with a volume of 15,000 shares being traded for $23,355.00.TTNGL contributed 13,192 shares with a value of $349,591.00, while NCB Financial Group added 7,000 shares valued at $43,868.30.Guardian Holdings registered the day's largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $17.16.Conversely, Sagicor Financial Corporation registered the day's largest decline, falling $0.01 to close at $7.83.Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 9,952 shares valued at $208,992.00.Clico Investment Fund remained at $21.00.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi