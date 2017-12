/ With the end of the year almost upon us, as we give thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new one, it is important to look back to where we have been so that we can assess where we are going.Again, as in preceding years, crime and the economic recession have been our two greatest challenges. Both continue unabated. Critically (and sadly) our political leadership seems unable to deal with either crisis.There is no doubt the crime epidemic has been allowed to spiral out of control while both the Government and the Opposition play the blame game and refuse to work together to stop the bloodshed. Similarly, with the economic crisis, the leadership is rudderless, with the only solutions being to tax, fine, sell State assets, shut down certain State entities, all the while praying for another energy boom.As we enter 2018, it is crystal clear the lack of political will and/or a viable plan to move the country forward has created a sense of hopelessness, helplessness anger and frustration. Then, there were the Governmental fiascos and missteps. Ms McDonald's re-appointment as a minister was almost immediately revoked because of her discovered association with certain persons the PM believed to be unfitting. Mr Le Hunte's revoked appointment as Public Utilities Minister because of his holding of dual citizenship, which Government should have been aware of; the controversy surrounding the Government's continuing inability to service the sea bridge properly, and the procurement process which named the unknown Bridgemans as ferry provider, arguably were the most questionable.Disappointingly, the promises made by the Prime Minister in his spirited appearance before the Joint Select Committee on the ferry affair, like many of his promises, yielded no results.Those in Opposition, responsible in large part for the country's dire financial straits because of their wanton wastage while in office, continue to engage in buss-mark politics week after week in the Parliament whilst biding their time hoping that the people become so frustrated they would vote out the PNM and put them back into office. Much in the way that in office they practised a PNM-type policy of pandering and seeking support by giving handouts that never improved the lives of those most in need in the long term. The game is to mask the fact that, like the PNM, they are devoid of ideas, by making allegations of corruption and personal scandal.While the PNM is not beyond reproach, what is ironic is that many of those in Opposition who now make allegations cannot themselves bear scrutiny. In fact, we may well be at a point in time in our nation's history where practically no one on either side can take the moral high ground with any degree of credibility.Sadly, today's PNM and what passes for the UNC, are indistinguishable. Hence the reason over the last 15 years there has been no real change or genuine progress. We continue to get exchange instead of change while neither one of them appears capable or willing to solving our problems.To add to the failings of politicians in the executive and legislature, the Judiciary is in crisis. What should have been resolved behind closed doors in a dignified manner so as to preserve public confidence in the Judiciary has become a public and distasteful matter. Our country cannot afford any further damage to this most important institution under our Constitution. It must be resolved quickly.And so as we go into 2018, let us as a people continue to demand accountability and transparency from those who hold our nation's highest offices and let us not allow ourselves to be divided by those whose only goal is to hold on to power. Let us make a new base, a Trinbagonian base to which we all belong.May there be peace, prosperity and happiness in 2018. Our nation and people deserve no less.Mickela PandayCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi