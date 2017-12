/ This contentious Chutney calypso, Rowlee Mudda Count by Nirmal Gosine, has potential for massive interpretation. No need to lose sleep over it. I see nothing wrong with Mr Gosine earning some much needed money. Calypsonians, chutney or otherwise, generally do not make it to the big time as easily as the soca artistes.However, the Rowlee Mudda calypso is ostensibly its own own two-edged sword. Social media will decide lingering good or bad political fortunes.Is it that the UNC views the PNM as checking every single thing for corrupt practices allegedly perpetrated by the UNC, 2010-2015 which must be repaid?According to government MPs, Stuart Young and Faris Al-Rawi, Mother PNM is indeed checking allegations of past corruption and the Opposition is running scared. The UNC also stands to lose the votes of the growing band of feminists who find the entire song offensive.Does this chutney calypso appear to be racial? Yes? Is it political? Yes. Does it portray the political suffering of an Opposition that might allegedly remain on the opposition benches until feasibly earliest 2035? Yes.We need to retain a sense of humour about T&T politics and laugh sometimes. Or we will cry. We live in T&T where Seepaul's luck is nowhere close to Gopaul's luck.Carnival is just around the corner and Mr Gosine, like every other citizen singing calypsoes for a living, should not be denied his chance at the Chutney Calypso Monarch crown.LYNETTE JOSEPH DIEGO MARTINCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi