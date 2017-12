/ I really do not see what all the fuss is about the Rowlee Mudda Count song unless it really leads to banning all such songs. Calypso lyrics have been around here for decades and many have amounted to being outright insults with perhaps malicious intent.The lasting effects on the minds and souls of most citizens can be assessed in parallel to some parts of the Catholic catechism which get stuck in your brain cells and stay in your mind throughout your lifetime.Attempting to call a halt to such songs and lyrics is just a waste of time. These types of lyrics in calypsoes, whether rude, malicious or otherwise, have now become part of our culture and should be accepted as the norm within our society. It is just the luck of the draw if any citizens of importance and their family are depicted as evil, good or otherwise in these songs.One has got to read between the lines of these lyrics to really discover what led the composer to believe that they would be accepted as the pattern of our musical taste. While some may object to the publicity of such lyrics, others just love it. They wallow in it despite the effects it may be having on the young. As I have already said, this has been going on for many decades.GA MARQUESCon Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi