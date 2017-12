© Roberto Pocaterra

Traffic for early morning commuters on U.S. 27 is expected to be backed up for hours after a tanker truck turned over near Interstate 75.Broward Sheriff?s fire rescue workers were on the scene at about 6 a.m. to try to stop a fuel leak that happened when the truck flipped over. Initially U.S. 27 was closed in both directions, but just before 7 a.m. some southbound traffic was allowed to pass.Drivers should seek alternate routes and use caution.Broward Sheriff?s Office officials said that the scene will take an extended amount of time to clear.#BSFR is on the scene of an accident with a tanker truck leaking fuel on US27 and I75 in western Broward County.US27 traffic closed in both directions at I75. #BreakingNews #traffic pic.twitter.com/zUg0DYp1oY? Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 29, 2017.

