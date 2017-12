Soca On The WaterfrontWuk up at The Gift of Soca at the Waterfront , tonight from 8 p.m.to 2 a.m. Admission: $5,000 at the gate.Retro PartyRoll back the Strictly 2K Best of 2000s Fashion Ova Style Edition at the National Stadium on Saturday, December 30. Gates open at 10 p.m. Tickets $1,500 presold and $2,500 at the gateReturn Of RagaRagashanti returns to Jamaica for a Clean and Sexy Affair , on New Year's Eve at House of Dancehall, 6 Cargill Avenue on Sunday, December 31, starting at 10 p.m.New Year's EveRing in the New Year at 11:59 Fashion Overboard and Rebel Sound's VII Anniversary at 65 Dumbarton Avenue, Off Eastwood Park Road on Sunday, December 31. Gates open at9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. Admission: pre-sold $1,000, two-for-one female/male; at the gate: $2,000.Party On The RivieraWelcome 2018 in style at The Estate Jamaica Vineyard SoirÈe at French Riviera (152-154 Constant Spring Road) on Sunday, December 31, starting at 10 p.m. Admission: pre-sold $6,500.Con Información deSíguenos en Twitter @entornoi